Shorebirds Edged by Hillcats in Series Finale

Published on August 17, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

LYNCHBURG, VA: The Delmarva Shorebirds (41-72, 14-33) fell short against the Lynchburg Hillcats (61-50, 20-25) in Sunday's series finale by a final score of 5-4.

The Hillcats took the lead in the first inning as they plated the first run of the game on an error. An RBI double by Luis Merejo moments later put Lynchburg in front 2-0.

Delmarva responded quickly in the next half inning as Andrés Nolaya made it a 2-1 game with an RBI single. Wehiwa Aloy drove home two runs with a double down the left field line to give the Shorebirds a 3-2 lead.

Cannon Peebles tied the game for the Hillcats in the third inning with an RBI single to score Welbyn Francisca, making it 3-3.

The back-and-forth game continued in the fourth as the Shorebirds reclaimed the lead on a wild pitch as Joshua Liranzo crossed home plate, putting Delmarva ahead 4-3.

Lynchburg once again evened the game with an RBI double in the sixth from Yaikel Mijares to make it 4-4.

In the eighth, the Hillcats took the lead for good on an RBI double by Yerlin Luis to score Alberto Mendez, making it a 5-4 game.

The Shorebirds went down in order in the final inning and would fall in the finale by a score of 5-4.

Logan McGuire (6-3) was awarded the win for Lynchburg, while Sayer Diederich (0-2) took the loss for the Shorebirds.

Delmarva returns to action on Tuesday as they host the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 PM.







