Pelicans Finish Road Trip with 8-5 Win over Fireflies

Published on August 17, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







Columbia, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans defeated the Columbia Fireflies 8-5 on Sunday evening at Segra Park.

In the first inning, Halbach singled to score Kane Kepley and Ty Southisene. Eli Lovich singled to plate Alexey Lumpuy, followed by Dilan Granadillo's sacrifice fly to score Halbach, giving the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (32-14, 57-53) a 4-0 lead.

In the fifth inning, Halbach grounded out to score Kepley, Lovich tripled to drive in Southisene, and Angel Cepeda tripled to bring home Lovich, extending the lead to 7-0.

Ramon Ramirez singled to score Angel Acosta in the fifth inning, putting the Columbia Fireflies (16-30, 52-60) on the board at 7-1.

Kepley grounded out to score Derik Alcantara in the sixth inning, making it 8-1.

In the eighth inning, Milo Rushford hit a sacrifice fly to score Ramos, Luke Nowak doubled to drive in Stone Russell, Tyriq Kemp grounded out to score Acosta, and Ramirez reached on a throwing error by Cepeda to score Nowak, cutting the deficit to 8-5.

Dawson Netz (1-0) earned the win for the Pelicans, pitching 2.1 scoreless innings, while Ronny Lopez allowed one run over 4.2 innings. Luis A. Reyes struggled, allowing four runs (three earned) in 0.1 innings, but Brayden Spears secured the final outs.

Hiro Wyatt (1-7) took the loss for the Fireflies, surrendering four runs (two earned) over 3.0 innings, with Fraynel Nova and Bryson Dudley allowing four more runs.

Lovich led the Pelicans, going 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs, while Halbach went 1-for-5 with two RBIs. Southisene, Cepeda, Christian Olivo, and Alcantara added hits. The Pelicans went 7-for-16 with runners in scoring position, leaving five runners on base, while the Fireflies went 2-for-13, leaving 12.

The Pelicans begin a six-game home series against the Charleston RiverDogs (Tampa Bay Rays) on Tuesday, August 19th at 7:05 E.T. Neither team has announced starting pitchers for the series.







Carolina League Stories from August 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.