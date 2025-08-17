Back-And-Forth Game Swings Lynchburg's Way over Delmarva

The Lynchburg Hillcats clawed their way to a 5-4 victory over the Delmarva Shorebirds on Sunday afternoon.

With the win, Lynchburg won five games of the series, and now have won eight out of 11 on the season series against the Shorebirds.

It was a back-and-forth ballgame as Lynchburg struck for two in the first inning. Cannon Peebles drove home a run on a fielder's choice followed by a double from Luis Merejo.

The Shorebirds responded immediately with three in the second. An RBI single from Andrés Nolaya followed by a two-run double from Wehiwa Aloy pushed Delmarva in front, 3-2.

In the bottom of the third, the Hillcats knotted things up. For the second time, Peebles put a run on the scoreboard, driving home Welbyn Francisca with a single.

Delmarva did not take long to retake the lead, as the Hillcats granted them a gift. A wild pitch from Melkis Hernandez skirted underneath the glove of Peebles, allowing Joshua Liranzo to screo from third.

Lynchburg tied it in the bottom of the sixth inning courtesy of Yaikel Mijares driving home Alberto Mendez with an RBI double.

The game remained tied heading to the eighth inning. After Mendez worked his way aboard, Yerlin Luis doubled down the left field line to give Lynchburg the lead. Logan McGuire pieced together a 1-2-3 inning to hold on for the win.

Lynchburg hits the road to take on Hickory next week before returning home for their final homestand of the regular season against the Fredericksburg Nationals on August 26.







