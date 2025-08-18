Nowak Collects Four Hits in 8-5 Loss

Published on August 17, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Luke Nowak of the Columbia Fireflies

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Fireflies outfielder Luke Nowak clubbed four hits, including a pair of doubles as the Fireflies lost 8-5 to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Sunday evening.

Nowak had two singles and two RBI in the Fireflies second four-hit game of the season. The other four hit game belonged to Asbel Gonzalez, who accomplished the feat April 17 at Kannapolis.

Columbia mounted a late rally, as they scored four runs in the eighth to get within three of Myrtle Beach. The inning started as Luis Reyes issued three walks to the first four batters. After that, a wild pitch, Milo Rushford sacrifice fly and Luke Nowak double brought in runs to cut Myrtle Beach's lead in half. Ramon Ramirez was able to reach on a throwing error to score Nowak to cap off the inning which made it 8-5 in favor of the Pelicans.

Myrtle Beach jumped out of the gates against Hiro Wyatt in the top of the first inning. The first five Pelicans hitters reached and four came around to score. Two came around off a Matt Halbach single and Eli Lovich brought another home with a base knock before Dilan Granadillo launched a sacrifice fly to close out the scoring and give the Pelicans a 4-0 lead.

Wyatt exited the game after three frames. The righty allowed four hits and one walk and had one strikeout before passing the ball to the bullpen.

The Pelicans added another three runs in the fifth inning off Fraynel Nova to take a 7-0 lead over Columbia.

Then in the home half, Angel Acosta drew a walk and came around on a Ramon Ramirez base hit to put the Fireflies on the board. The Pelicans were able to answer in the top half of the sixth. Derik Alcantara doubled before coming around on a Kane Kepley ground out to make it 8-1 Pelicans.

Fraynel Nova went a pair of innings for Columbia out of the pen and he allowed three earned runs before getting it to the 2025 draftees. Bryson Dudley allowed one run over a pair of innings before Kamden Edge closed out the game with two scoreless innings in relief.

The Fireflies kick-off a series with the Augusta GreenJackets Tuesday at SRP Park at 7:05 pm. Both teams have yet to name their starters for the series.

The Fireflies come home for their final homestand of the regular season August 26-August 31 at Segra Park. The team has plenty of great promotions on tap for the week, including their annual Pack the Park charity game Tuesday, August 26, Grateful Dead Night with a t-shirt giveaway is Friday, August 29 and Bluey Night presented by Scout Motors is set for Saturday, August 30. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

