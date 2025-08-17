Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 8.17 vs Myrtle Beach

The Fireflies close out their series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans tonight at Segra Park at 5:05 pm. RHP Hiro Wyatt (1-6, 4.92 ERA) takes the slab for Columbia and Myrtle Beach counters with RHP Ronny Lopez (0-1, 6.00 ERA).

RODRIGUEZ RINGS UP SIX IN FIREFLIES DEBUT: In his Columbia Fireflies debut, Darwin Rodriguez shined, tossing four scoreless innings with six strikeouts to help lift the Fireflies past the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 4-2 Saturday night at Segra Park. Rodriguez attacked the zone all night, didn't allow a walk, and showed swing-and-miss stuff to give Columbia early momentum in front of the home crowd. Columbia's bats backed him quickly. in the second inning when Yandel Ricardo singled and later scored on Milo Rushford's RBI knock to right.

THE YOUTH MOVEMENT: David Shields put together another good start for the Fireflies Wednesday. The southpaw faced worked four frames without allowing an earned run. Shields had five strikeouts in the outing. Since the start of July, Shields has a 0.64 ERA in seven starts with 28 innings under his belt. The lefty has 33 strikeouts and a 0.89 WHIP on the run.

ONE FOR THE RECORD BOOKS: Gonzalez has a chance to break the Fireflies career steals record in one season. Jean Ramirez had 68 steals from 2021-23 with the Fireflies. Gonzalez currently has the league lead with 65 steals. Columbia's center fielder isn't far from the single-season franchise runs scored record either. Eric Torres set the mark with 70 runs scored last year. Gonzalez has scored 67 runs heading for the final full month of the season.

NUMBERS BEHIND THE CLINCH: The Fireflies finished the first-half 36-30 to win the South Division Title for the first time in team history. It is the Fireflies first playoff berth in team history. The club will play their first home playoff game September 11 at Segra Park.

RUSHFORD REACHING: Milo Rushford is currently riding a team-best 19-game on-base streak. While the lefty is only hitting .211 on the run, he has drawn 13 walks to earn a .361 on-base percentage since July 8. The streak is tthe second-longest active on-base streak in the Carolina League. It is the longest on-base streak the Fireflies have had in 2025. Callan Moss had a 22-game on-base streak to end the 2024 season and that is the last on-base streak that went longer than Rushford's current stretch.

PERFECTION: The Fireflies have had a couple dances with a perfect game lately. First, Kyle DeGroat retired the first 10 batters he faced in his debut August 2. After that, David Shields retired the first 12 he faced August 7. Last night, Kendry Chourio went the furthest into the game. He retired all 15 batters he faced in order Thursday before David Noworyta went to the bullpen. Chourio threw 56 pitches (45 strikes) before he got the hook.

HIP HIP JOSE: Jose Cerice has found his groove in the Carolina League. Columbia's infielder is riding a team-best six-game hitting streak since August 10. Over the stretch, he is hitting .304 (7-23) with three doubles and two RBI. The run has increased his batting average to .250 across his first 18 games with the Fireflies.

DAR-WIN RODRIGUEZ: Last night the Fireflies guaranteed a series split with the first place Pelicans and it all started with Darwin Rodriguez spinning four scoreless innings in his debut. The righty worked around three hits and punched out six Pelicans hitters to set the tone for the Fireflies pitching staff.







