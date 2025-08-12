Shorebirds Make Series of Roster Moves

August 12, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds are excited to announce the addition of the first six players from the Baltimore Orioles' 2025 Draft Class to the active roster. The players joining the Shorebirds include:

C/OF Ike Irish (1st Round | Pick 19, Auburn)

C Caden Bodine (Round 1C | Pick 30, Coastal Carolina)

INF Wehiwa Aloy (Round 1C | Pick 31, Arkansas)

OF RJ Austin (Round 3 | Pick 93, Vanderbilt)

INF Colin Yeaman (Round 4 | Pick 124, UC-Irvine)

INF Brayden Smith (Round 13 | Pick 394, Oklahoma State)

With the addition of six draft picks, five Shorebirds have earned promotions: OF Nate George, C Colin Tuft, INF Edwin Amparo, and RHP Michael Caldon have been promoted to High-A Aberdeen, while INF Fernando Peguero has moved up to Triple-A Norfolk.

Nate George gets promoted after a remarkable run with the Shorebirds, where he led the league in hits with 55 and batting average at .337 in his 43 games since joining the team on June 10.

RHP Michael Caldon was one of Delmarva's top pitchers, maintaining an ERA of 1.51 over his last 11 appearances spanning 41.2 innings, with 47 strikeouts during that period.

Infielders Fernando Peguero and Edwin Amparo were two of Delmarva's top base stealers on the year, swiping 27 and 23 bags, respectively.

C Colin Tuft was one of the Shorebirds' most versatile players, drawing starts at catcher, first base, and in the outfield while being the hero in Delmarva's first walk-off win of the season against the Fredericksburg Nationals on May 16 with a game-winning single in the tenth inning.







