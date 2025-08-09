Woodpeckers Edge Shorebirds to Take Series Lead

SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (40-66, 13-27) were defeated by the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (56-49, 19-20) on Saturday by a final score of 3-2.

Cobb Hightower put the Shorebirds ahead early as he drove home Nate George with a first-inning single, his first RBI in a Delmarva uniform, making it 1-0.

Delmarva starting pitcher Keeler Morfe delivered his best start of the season by throwing 3.1 innings of scoreless baseball, allowing just one hit and striking out three batters.

The Woodpeckers tied the game in the fifth inning on an RBI fielder's choice by Kyle Walker, as Zach Daudet scored to make it 1-1.

Chase Allsup took over on the mound in the fifth inning, and he delivered one of his best outings of the season by allowing just one run over four innings while tying his career high with ten strikeouts.

It remained a 1-1 game into the ninth, but the Woodpeckers scored two unearned runs to take the lead as RBIs by Kyle Walker and German Ramirez put Fayetteville in front for the first time by a score of 3-1.

Delmarva made things interesting quickly in the bottom half as they scored a run due to a throwing error and put the tying run at third with one out. However, Abel Mercedes struck out the next two Shorebird hitters to end the game, giving Fayetteville a 3-2 win.

Francisco Frias (3-6) earned the win in relief with Tanner Smith (0-1) taking the loss for Delmarva. Abel Mercedes (2) secured the save for the Woodpeckers.

The Shorebirds will play for a series split on Sunday with Esteban Mejia making his home debut against Joan Ogando for Fayetteville. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 PM.







