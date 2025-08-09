Pelicans Fall, 7-6, to Nationals in 10 Innings

August 9, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were defeated by the Fredericksburg Nationals 7-6 in 10 innings on Saturday evening at Pelicans Ballpark.

Nick Hollifield doubled to score Cristhian Vaquero, and Wyatt Henseler singled to drive in Hollifield in the first inning, giving the Fredericksburg Nationals (20-17, 50-52) an early 2-0 lead.

Angel Cepeda drove in Matt Halbach with a single to start the scoring for the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (29-11, 54-50) and Justin Stransky evened the game with an RBI single, driving home Cepeda. For Stransky, the swing marked his first hit and RBI of his professional career.

Hollifield grounded out to score Vaquero in the third inning, putting Fredericksburg back ahead 3-2.

Halbach singled to drive in Kane Kepley and Ty Southisene in the fifth inning, giving the Pelicans a 4-3 lead.

A wild pitch by Charlie Hurley scored Vaquero in the seventh inning, tying the game at 4-4.

The Pelicans answered in the seventh when Cepeda singled to plate Southisene, putting the Pelicans ahead 5-4.

A wild pitch by Ethan Bell scored Nick Peoples, and Vaquero's groundout scored Angel Feliz in the eighth inning, giving Fredericksburg a 6-5 lead.

Southisene singled to drive in Christian Olivo in the eighth inning, tying the game at 6-6.

Enmanuel Ramirez hit a sacrifice fly to score Peoples in the 10th inning, securing a 7-6 lead for Fredericksburg.

Myrtle Beach loaded the bases in the home half of the 10th, but failed to manufacture a run. Despite the loss, the Pelicans lead in the Carolina League South Division sits at 4.5 games.

Johan Otanez (5-1) earned the win for the Nationals, pitching 2.0 innings and allowing one run, while Victor Farias earned his first save. Landon Ginn (3-2) took the loss for the Pelicans, allowing an unearned run in 2.2 innings. Ethan Flanagan allowed three runs over 5.0 innings.

Halbach led the Pelicans, going 2-for-5 with two RBIs, while Southisene went 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored. Cepeda, Stransky, Jose Escobar, and Olivo added hits. The Pelicans went 5-for-16 with runners in scoring position, leaving 13 runners on base, while the Nationals went 2-for-13, leaving 10.

The Pelicans conclude a six-game homestand against the Fredericksburg Nationals (Washington Nationals) on Sunday, August 10th at 6:35 E.T. RHP Alfredo Romero (2-2, 3.21) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against RHP Alexander Meckley (5-6, 4.07) for Fredericksburg.







