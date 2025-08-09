Mudcats Split Doubleheader with Lynchburg

August 9, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Carolina Mudcats split a doubleheader with the Lynchburg Hillcats on Saturday night at Five County Stadium, winning game one of the twin bill 3-2 and dropping the nightcap 8-6.

GAME 1

Carolina (22-13 // 58-41) claimed a 3-2 victory when Gery Holguin laced a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning to score Filippo Di Turi to lift the Mudcats to victory.

Lynchburg (14-23 // 55-48) tied the game in the top of the seventh when Christopher Espinola was issued a bases loaded walk to even the score at two.

Jose Anderson cranked his fourth home run of the season in the bottom of the first inning, a two-run shot to open the scoring for the Mudcats.

GAME 2

Lynchburg (15-23 // 56-48) broke open a tie game in the top of the seventh inning when Robert Lopez and Logun Clark both scored on wild pitches to give the Hillcats a 8-6 lead.

Carolina (22-14 // 58-42) tied the score in the bottom of the sixth inning on a Pedro Ibarguen single before Lynchburg rallied in the seventh to split the doubleheader.

The series concludes Sunday afternoon at Five County Stadium with first pitch slated for 1:00 p.m. Carolina will send RHP Ethan Dorchies (0-1, 2.15) while Lynchburg will counter with RHP Joey Oakie (0-1, 3.00).

