Despite Early Momentum, Kannapolis Powers Past Salem 7-3

August 9, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

SALEM, Va. - The Salem Red Sox (43-61, 17-23) jumped out to an early lead against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (52-54, 20-20), but seven unanswered runs by the visitors powered Kannapolis to a 7-3 victory on Friday night at Carilion Clinic Field at Salem Memorial Ballpark.

Looking to find the win column for the first time since Tuesday and erase the sting of Thursday's doubleheader sweep, the Sox sent reigning Carolina League Pitcher of the Week Yhoiker Fajardo to the mound.

The 18-year-old received early run support thanks to a one-out single from Enddy Azocar, a walk by Natanael Yuten, and an RBI single from Frederik Jimenez. Caleb Berry, an undrafted free-agent signing in July out of Michigan State University, followed with a two-out, two-RBI single up the middle for his first career professional RBIs, giving Salem a 3-0 lead.

That early momentum began to shift in the third inning. Kannapolis opened the frame with a single from Bryce Eblin, a walk to Jordan Sprinkle, and a sacrifice fly from Ely Brown to get on the board. Fajardo then issued a bases-loaded walk to Anthony DePino, trimming the Salem lead to 3-2.

Fajardo entered the game having allowed just one earned run over his last four starts and 20 innings pitched, but on this afternoon he was tagged with two earned runs on one hit and three walks across three innings.

Kannapolis pulled even in the fourth when Sprinkle drew a walk off Jay Allmer, stole both second and third base, and scored on a balk - all in the same at-bat - knotting the game at 3-3.

The go-ahead blow came in the sixth inning when Caleb Bonemer, MLB Pipeline's No. 99 prospect, singled up the middle off Eybersson Polanco to put Kannapolis ahead 4-3. Salem threatened in the seventh, bringing the tying run to second base, but Jake Curtis struck out Maximus Martin to end the rally.

The Ballers broke it open in the eighth when Bonemer delivered a two-RBI double off Calvin Bickerstaff, stretching the lead to 6-3. Another run in the ninth and a three-up, three-down bottom half sealed the 7-3 win for Kannapolis.

Polanco (4-4) took the loss after allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits over 3.1 innings, striking out four. Kannapolis starter Kaleb Sophy (3-2) earned the win with five innings of three-run ball, walking three and striking out six. Curtis recorded his first save of the season, tossing the final three scoreless innings and striking out six.

Salem was outhit 8-6 and left eight men on base, unable to recover from Kannapolis' late surge. Berry posted his first multi-hit game of his young pro career, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs, while Jimenez also went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Together, the No. 8 and No. 9 hitters accounted for four of Salem's six hits.

Yuten went 0-for-3, snapping his Carolina League-best 17-game hitting streak. However, his walk extended his on-base streak as the Sox head into the weekend.

With the loss, Salem's skid extends to three games. They now sit 6.5 games back of first place in the Carolina League North Division with 26 games remaining,18 of those against the top three teams in the standings: Carolina, Fredericksburg, and Fayetteville.

The Sox will look to bounce back in Game five of the series on Saturday afternoon. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. on Dinos at the Diamond night.







