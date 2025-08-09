Crawdads Sweep Columbia, Gain Ground on Myrtle Beach

Hickory, NC - The Hickory Crawdads took advantage of solid pitching and fast starts offensively to sweep a doubleheader from the Columbia Fireflies at LP Frans Stadium on Saturday night. The Crawdads won the opener by a 6-1 score and defeated Columbia 4-1 in the nightcap.

In game one, Yeremy Cabrera collected three hits to pace a seven-hit attack for 'Dads starter Kamdyn Perry, who was making his first start at the Frans since late May.

The Crawdads plated two runs in the opening stanza, as Cabrera doubled to right-center field to lead off the first and scored on a balk later in the frame.

Hector Osorio scored later in the first inning by virtue of an obstruction call, giving Perry and the Crawdads a 2-0 lead.

After Columbia plated a run in the second on an RBI double from Milo Rushford, Pablo Guerrero scored on a wild pitch, taking the 'Dads lead back to 3-1.

A three-run fourth inning closed the deal for Hickory, as Guerrero, Luis Marquez and Cabrera scored to stretch the advantage to 6-1.

Jose Gutierrez (0-3) absorbed the loss in the opener, as Columbia finished the evening with a second-half mark of 12-27.

Perry, making his second start since returning from injury, pitched 3.2 innings before handing the ball to Michael Trausch, who faced seven batters without allowing a baserunner. The effort for Trausch earned his third win of the year, as Hickory guaranteed a split of the series going into the night cap.

In game two, Aidan Deakins pitched four innings in his first appearance at the Frans, allowing one run and six hits while striking out three Columbia batters.

The Crawdads offense kept the pressure on Columbia, scoring three times in the first on four hits to gain all the margin they would need. Cabrera's double was followed by a single from Maxton Martin, who would later score on a Braylin Morel triple to up the lead to 2-1.

Pablo Guerrero doubled home Morel one batter later, as the Crawdads put Columbia on their heels with the early outburst.

In the fifth inning, Yolfran Castillo drove home Martin with a triple, giving Hickory (58-48, 25-16) their final tally of the contest.

Deakins would depart in the fifth, as Aneudis Mejia (4-5) retired the first eight batters he faced before getting out of the seventh inning to claim his fourth win on the season.

Dash Albus (6-2) suffered the loss for Columbia (48-57, 12-27), as the Fireflies will look to salvage a second win in the series tomorrow.

The Crawdads sweep cuts their South Division deficit to 4.5 games, as Myrtle Beach fell 7-6 in ten innings to Fredericksburg on Saturday evening.

Ismael Agreda toes the slab for Hickory tomorrow, as the Crawdads look to take their fifth win in six games against Columbia at 2pm.

