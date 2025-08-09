FredNats Need Just Three Hits for 7-6 Extra-Innings Win Over Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Fredericksburg Nationals (20-17, 50-52) needed just three hits for a 7-6 win over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (28-11, 53-50) in an extra-innings affair at Pelicans Ballpark on Saturday night

For the second straight night, the FredNats jumped on one of Myrtle Beach's best starting pitchers early in the game. Ethan Flanagan had allowed just four runs in seven starts entering the night and hadn't allowed more than one in any single game. The FredNats pounced on him for two in the first inning. Cristhian Vaquero was hit by a pitch and scored on Nick Hollifield's ground rule double. Hollifield scored right after on an RBI single from Wyatt Henseler. Instantly, the FredNats led 2-0.

In the third inning, with the game tied 2-2, Hollifield plated another run, driving in Vaquero again to make it 3-2. The RBI bounceout was made possible by a driven double off the bat of Elijah Green.

FredNat starter Luke Johnson cruised through his first four innings, but ran into trouble pitching in the fifth inning for the first time in his Single-A career. With two outs, Myrtle Beach loaded the bases on a single and two walks, chasing Johnson from the game. Merritt Beeker came in for the FredNats and saw Matt Halbach drill a base hit back up the middle, driving in two to give the Pelicans their first lead, 4-3.

After going scoreless between the fourth and sixth innings, the FredNats got back to business in the seventh. Also with two outs, Vaquero reached on a dropped third strike, stole second base, advanced on two walks and sprinted home to score on a wild pitch that never left the batter's box. Vaquero's extra effort tied the game again, 4-4.

The FredNats gave Myrtle Beach a run back in the bottom of the seventh, but responded instantly in the eighth. A wild pitch scored Nick Peoples, and Vaquero's speed to beat out a potential double play with the bases loaded allowed Angel Feliz to score the go-ahead run and make it 6-5 FredNats.

Myrtle Beach got that run back in a flash, with an RBI single from Ty Southisene to knot the game right back up in the bottom of the eighth. After a scoreless ninth on both sides, the game went to extra innings.

Then, in the tenth, the FredNats scored without a hit, just as they'd done in the seventh and eighth. Enmanuel Ramirez's sacrifice fly drove in Peoples with the bases loaded and gave the FredNats the game's final lead, 7-6. After three hits in the first three innings, the FredNats won the game without picking up another hit the rest of the way.

Johan Otanez (5-1) got the win in relief, handing Landon Ginn (3-2) the loss, as Victor Farias (1) picked up his first career save. The FredNats drew closer in the series with their second win of the week and will go for a series split on Sunday, with Xander Meckley (5-6, 4.07) taking the ball in a 6:35 start.

