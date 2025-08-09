RiverDogs Can't Contain Gil, GreenJackets in Lopsided Loss

August 9, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

North Augusta, SC - GreenJackets shortstop John Gil hit two home runs to help Augusta hand the RiverDogs an 11-2 defeat on Saturday night at SRP Park.

The RiverDogs drop to 21-18 in the second half with the loss and 56-49 overall.

The GreenJackets got on the board in the bottom of the first, as Owen Carey drove in Eric Hartman on an RBI double.

The early deficit swelled to 3-0 in the bottom of the third, as Gil lasered his first shot of the night, a two-run home run to left field.

The RiverDogs responded with two hard-fought runs in the fourth inning. Nathan Flewelling walked and Angel Mateo singled to start the frame. However, GreenJackets starter Rayven Antonio retired the next two batters. Jose Monzon extended the inning, batting for a 10-pitch walk to load the bases for Jose Perez.

Perez himself worked a 10-pitch at bat, capped by a flare into center field that fell for a two-RBI single, which chased Antonio and cut the score to 3-2.

Charleston starter Jacob Kmatz bounced back from the early trouble with a 1-2-3 fourth inning, but ended his start on a low note in the bottom of the fifth. Augusta strung together three straight two-out hits, capped by an RBI double by Carey and RBI single from Hayden Friese to mark the end of Kmatz's outing with Charleston trailing 6-2.

The GreenJackets busted the game open in the seventh, as Gil blasted his second homer of the game - a three-run shot to swell the deficit to 9-2. Augusta made it eight unanswered runs by scoring twice on a throwing error from Alberth Palma.

The 'Dogs loaded the bases in the top of the ninth inning but couldn't score.

The loss marks the fourth time in the last seven games the RiverDogs have lost by eight runs or more.

Charleston will play for a series split on Sunday, with the series finale scheduled for 5:05 pm.

