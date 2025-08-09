Rushford's On-Base Streak Reaches 17 Saturday

August 9, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Milo Rushford of the Columbia Fireflies awaits a pitch

(Columbia Fireflies) Milo Rushford of the Columbia Fireflies awaits a pitch(Columbia Fireflies)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Milo Rushford doubled in game one and was hit by a pitch in game two to extend his on-base streak to a 2025 Fireflies-best 17 games, but it wasn't enough as the Fireflies were swept 6-1 and 4-1 by the Hickory Crawdads Saturday night at L.P. Frans Stadium.

Game One

The Fireflies allowed four runs off two wild pitches, a balk and interference in a 6-1 loss to the Crawdads in game one of the doubleheader.

The Crawdads broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the first inning. Yeremy Cabrera laced a lead-off double to the right-center alley and later scored on a Jose Gutierrez (L, 0-3) balk. Then, Hector Osorio drew a walk and advanced to third on a two out single from Josh Springer. The two tried a double steal and Osorio came around on an obstruction call charged to Josi Novas that granted Hickory a 2-0 lead.

In the top of the second, Angel Acosta drew a walk to set the table. Then Milo Rushford expanded his on-base streak to 16 games with a double down the line that scored Acosta to cut the Crawdads lead in half. Hickory got the run back in the home half after Gutierrez walked the bases loaded then issued a wild pitch to score Pablo Guerrero to give Hickory a 3-1 lead.

The Crawdads added three more runs off Gutierrez in the fourth inning. The righty allowed the first three to reach before getting Maxton Martin to ground out to first to score Guerrero to make it 4-1. After that, a single and a wild pitch off the bullpen gave Hickory a 6-1 lead before the end of the inning and ended the night for Gutierrez.

After Gutierrez, Tyler Davis came on to finish out the game. The southpaw spun 2.2 innings without allowing a run. He had four strikeouts and no walks in the outing.

Hickory used three pitchers in the win. Kamdyn Perry worked 3.2 innings and allowed the lone run of the contest. After that, Michael Traush W, 3-0) worked 2.1 innings without allowing a hit and William Privette worked around a lead-off triple to spin a scoreless seventh.

Game Two

Columbia dropped game two 4-1 after surrendering a three-run first inning to the Crawdads.

The Fireflies hopped on the board first in game two. Yandel Ricardo singled and stole second before advancing to third on a Hyungchan Um base knock. After that, Angel Acosta grounded into a 3-6 double play that allowed Ricardo to come around to give Columbia a 1-0 lead.

Hickory countered quickly. Yeremy Cabrera doubled on the first pitch of the bottom of the first then scored on a Maxton Martin base hit to tie the game. Next, Braylin Morel legged out a triple to bring home Martin and then Pablo Guerrero laced a double down the right field line to plate Morel and give Hickory a 3-1 lead.

After the first, Dash Albus was able to throw a scoreless second inning before passing the ball to Yeri Perez and the Fireflies bullpen. Perez allowed one run over the final four innings with three strikeouts, but the Fireflies bats couldn't rally.

Milo Rushford was hit by a pitch in the fourth inning to advance his on-base streak to a Fireflies-best 17 games.

The Fireflies close out their series with the Hickory Crawdads tomorrow afternoon at L.P. Frans Stadium at 2 pm. Columbia has yet to announce their starter, but the Crawdads are sending RHP Ismael Agreda (3-3, 2.84 ERA) to the bump.

Columbia returns home for a series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans August 12-17 for a series that includes Toy Story Night and Faith & Family Night with a pre-game concert starring Caleb & John presented by HIS Radio 92.1. Fans can purchase tickets at FirefliesTickets.com.

Images from this story







Carolina League Stories from August 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.