Early Runs Help Delmarva Win Second-Straight over Kannapolis

Published on August 20, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (43-72, 16-33) earned a second straight win over the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (52-64, 20-30) with a 6-1 victory on Wednesday night.

The Cannon Ballers took an early lead in the top of the first inning by capitalizing on an error to go up 1-0.

That lead was short-lived as Delmarva scored four runs in the bottom of the first on a sacrifice fly by Braylin Tavera, two bases-loaded walks, and a wild pitch to take a 4-1 lead.

Ike Irish extended the Shorebirds' lead with a two-run home run in the second, his first career homer, putting Delmarva ahead 6-1.

Keifer Lord made his Delmarva debut as the starter, and in his first game since 2023, he surrendered just one unearned run in 2.1 innings while striking out three.

The Delmarva bullpen kept the Cannon Ballers off the board for the rest of the night as Jacob Stretch, Kenny Leiner, and Joe Glassey combined for 6.2 scoreless innings, helping the Shorebirds win their second straight over Kannapolis by a final score of 6-1.

Jacob Stretch (2-1) was awarded the win in relief, with Kaleb Sophy (3-4) taking the loss as the starter for Kannapolis.

The Shorebirds go for a third-straight win on Thursday as Brandon Downer takes the mound against Ricardo Brizuela for the Cannon Ballers, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 PM.







