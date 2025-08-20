Ibarguen Reinstated from Development List and Transferred to ACL Brewers

Published on August 20, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a roster transaction affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced move includes INF Pedro Ibarguen reinstated from the Development List and transferred to ACL Brewers.

The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 29 active players and 6 players on the injured list.

In summary:

8/20: INF Pedro Ibarguen reinstated from the Development List and transferred to ACL Brewers







