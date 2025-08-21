Columbia Quiets Augusta Bats as Jackets Fall Flat

Published on August 20, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Augusta GreenJackets News Release







NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The GreenJackets tallied three singles and no extra base hits for the second consecutive evening, finding themselves unable to get the big swing in a 6-1 loss to the Fireflies Wednesday night.

Facing 17-year-old Kendry Chourio, the youngest player in Single-A baseball, the bats had no answer to the phenom's prowess. The Jackets loaded the bases with two down in the second on two free passes and a single, but Chourio punched out Dallas Macias to stay scoreless. It was only after a throwing error scored Columbia's first run in the next inning that Augusta found their lone response promptly.

Eric Hartman began the bottom of the third with a walk, and beat out a throw to second on a fielder's choice from Owen Carey. Hartman and Carey went for the double steal, and catcher Dionmy Salon fired his throw into the outfield to allow Hartman to trot home. The Jackets could not score Carey in the aftermath, and would not cross home again for the rest of the evening.

The Fireflies chased Augusta starter Cam Caminiti after the 5th, but not before they reclaimed the lead for good and handed the young lefty his second loss of the year. Asbel Gonzalez roped a one-out double, and Luke Nowak worked a two-out walk to force the issue. On the first pitch after the walk, Jose Cerice roped a line drive to right to score Gonzalez, but the ball was misplayed by Carey in right, and Nowak scored as well. A Caminiti wild pitch brought home Cerice, and the three-run lead was more than enough cushion.

The GreenJackets totaled two hits and three walks in the final six innings, but could not muster another run. Yimi Presinal, Nick Conte, and Kamden Edge combined for eighteen outs of scoreless relief behind Chourio, and Presinal picked up his first win of the year as a bonus. The Firefly bullpen has now gone 9.2 scoreless innings in the first two games of the series.

The GreenJackets look to right the ship tomorrow behind Kendy Richard, who has allowed just one run in his first three starts since being promoted to Augusta. The bats look to wake up against Jose Gutierrez, who has been hit hard in his first taste of Carolina League baseball.







Carolina League Stories from August 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.