FredNats Split Doubleheader with Fayetteville, Earn 10th Walk-Off Win

Published on August 20, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals (26-20, 56-55) split their scheduled doubleheader with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (25-23, 61-53), losing 11-2 in game one, before walking off game two in the tenth inning, 8-7.

In game one, Fredericksburg scored the first two runs, but the Woodpeckers scored 11 unanswered runs behind 12 walks at the plate. The FredNats allowed seven runs in the sixth inning, as the Woodpeckers drew seven of the walks to seal the seven-inning game. Parker Smith (3-3) got the win, as R.J. Sales (1-2) got the loss.

In game two, the FredNats and Woodpeckers traded blows throughout the entire game, scoring in 12 of the 20 half-innings. In a scheduled seven-inning game, it took 10 for the game to be decided. In the end, in their third inning, hitting off of a position player, Kedaur Trujillo, the FredNats scored more than just the placed runner. Angel Feliz hit a walk-off sacrifice fly that scored Randal Diaz and won the game 8-7. Tommy Kane (1-0) got the win, as Trujillo (0-1), a catcher, got the loss.

With the FredNats up two games to one in the series, they'll hand the ball to Brayan Romero on Thursday, looking to secure at least a series split in a 6:35 start.







