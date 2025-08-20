Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 8.20 at Augusta

Published on August 20, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies continue their series with the Augusta GreenJackets tonight at SRP Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Kendry Chourio (1-2, 4.97 ERA) gets the start for Columbia and Augusta counters with RHP Cam Caminiti (1-1, 2.29 ERA).

The Fireflies come home for their final homestand of the regular season August 26-August 31 at Segra Park. The team has plenty of great promotions on tap for the week, including their annual Pack the Park charity game Tuesday, August 26, Grateful Dead Night with a t-shirt giveaway is Friday, August 29 and Bluey Night presented by Scout Motors is set for Saturday, August 30. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

--------------------------

FIREFLIES DRAW FIVE WALKS IN NINTH TO WIN 3-2: The Columbia Fireflies used five walks and no hits in the ninth inning to push in front of the Augusta GreenJackets 3-2 Tuesday night at SRP Park. Columbia got on the board first in the top of the fifth inning. Yandel Ricardo led-off the inning with a double to right field. After Hyungchan Um bunted him to third base, Stone Russell smacked a single through the left side to give the Fireflies a 1-0 lead. It didn't take long for Augusta to counter. In the bottom of the second, Eric Hartman hit a one out single and then Ricardo committed a throwing error on a fielder's choice that allowed Hartman to advance to third and John Gil to reach second. Tate Southisene singled to left to plate the two and flip the script, granting Augusta a 2-1 lead.

THE YOUTH MOVEMENT: David Shields put together another good start for the Fireflies Tuesday. The southpaw worked 5.1 frames without surrendering an earned run. The Pennsylavania native hasn't allowed an earned run since July 9 over 26.1 innings. It is the fourth-longest streak (by innings) without allowing an earned run in franchise history. Ryan Ramsey owns the record (30.2 innings), which he accomplished from June 24-August 3, 2023.

ONE FOR THE RECORD BOOKS: Gonzalez has a chance to break the Fireflies career steals record in one season. Jean Ramirez had 68 steals from 2021-23 with the Fireflies. Gonzalez currently has the league lead with 65 steals. Columbia's center fielder isn't far from the single-season franchise runs scored record either. Erick Torres set the mark with 70 runs scored last year. Gonzalez has scored 67 runs heading for the final full month of the season.

NUMBERS BEHIND THE CLINCH: The Fireflies finished the first-half 36-30 to win the South Division Title for the first time in team history. It is the Fireflies first playoff berth in team history. The club will play their first home playoff game September 11 at Segra Park.

PERFECTION: The Fireflies have had a couple dances with a perfect game lately. First, Kyle DeGroat retired the first 10 batters he faced in his debut August 2. After that, David Shields retired the first 12 he faced August 7. Last night, Kendry Chourio went the furthest into the game. He retired all 15 batters he faced in order Thursday before David Noworyta went to the bullpen. Chourio threw 56 pitches (45 strikes) before he got the hook.

DAR-WIN RODRIGUEZ: Last night the Fireflies guaranteed a series split with the first place Pelicans and it all started with Darwin Rodriguez spinning four scoreless innings in his debut. The righty worked around three hits and punched out six Pelicans hitters to set the tone for the Fireflies pitching staff.

NOWAK RUNNING OUT OF THE GATE: Luke Nowak is officially through his first week with the Fireflies and the outfielder started things off with a bang. He closed out his first series with a four-hit game vs the Pelicans Sunday. It was the Fireflies second four-hit game of the series. Nowak went 7-14 overall against Myrtle Beach at Segra Park. He kept the hot stretch going with a 2-4 with an RBI against Augusta Tuesday.

A TIGHT RACE: The Fireflies are 8-8 vs the Augusta GreenJackets this season. Overall Columbia has won 103 of the first 208 games the two clubs have played since 2016.







Carolina League Stories from August 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.