Sox Show Resilience at Home

Published on August 20, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

SALEM, V.a. - Showing resilience in front of their home fans for game two at Carillion Clinic Field, the Salem Red Sox (47-66, 21-28) utilized a huge late-inning effort to tie the series and beat the Carolina Mudcats (63-47, 27-19), 4-2, Wednesday Night.

In the bottom of the sixth-inning, Kleyver Salazar stepped into the right handed batter's box with little momentum going for the Sox. But it didn't seem to matter as the catcher roped a two-out double the opposite way to spark life into Salem.

Salazar's hit was the first of five consecutive knocks for the Red Sox, who plated three runs in the bottom of the sixth-inning.

After Salazar, Skylar King smashed a one-run single into centerfield before Gerardo Rodriguez scored him on an RBI-double one batter later. D'Angelo Ortiz then joined the fun with a one-run single before Justin Gonzales (3-4, 2B) added another hit.

Salazar, King, Rodiguez, and Ortiz batted sixth through ninth in the lineup tonight and combined to go 8-15 (.533) with four extra-base hits and a walk against Carolina's pitching.

"You just go out there and have fun," Skylar King said postgame on hitting in a hot part of the lineup, "Nobody cares where we're hitting in the order. If we all hit, and we all have fun, we'll win games."

King, the former West Virginia Mountaineer and 15th Round Pick by the Boston Red Sox in this July's MLB Draft, had the most emphatic day out of any Salem hitter.

After being walked in the second inning, King crushed the aforementioned RBI-triple for his first professional extra-base hit. The right fielder's encore came in his next plate appearance when, in the eighth inning, he laced a ball to right-center field for another triple.

King says he didn't even think it'd be three bases until he got to scoring position.

"I got to second and he was still playing with it at the wall," King laughed postgame. "So I decided to go for three."

King notes how the performance represents the first multi-triple game he's had at any level of baseball to his knowledge.

Salem's offense came through late after starter Brady Tygart made Mudcat batters go fishing early. The right-hander and former Arkansas Razorback struck out a career-high six batters across a no decision and 3.2 innings of scoreless, one-hit pitching.

Former Boston College Eagle Josiah Ragsdale (3-4, RBI) was the lone Mudcat to earn a hit off of Tygart, who still has yet to give up an earned run across four appearances and 11 full innings pitched.

Salem is now 6.5 games back behind Carolina in the Carolina League North standings. The Sox will send out right-handed pitcher Yhoiker Fajardo (1-3, 3.38 ERA) Thursday night and look to inch even closer during game three of the series. Carolina will counter with another left-hander in Wande Torres (1-8, 5.28 ERA) for the 6:35 PM scheduled first pitch.







