Sixth Inning Rally Sends Salem Past Mudcats

Published on August 20, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

SALEM, V.A. - The Salem Red Sox scored three runs with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning as they beat the Carolina Mudcats 4-2 on Wednesday night at Carilion Clinic Field.

Trailing by a pair in the last of the sixth, Salem (22-27 // 49-65) collected five straight two out hits to take the lead on a D'Angelo Ortiz single off Griffin Tobias (L, 1-1) which gave the Red Sox a 3-2 advantage.

Carolina (28-19 // 64-47) struck first in the fourth inning when Adam Bates (W, 3-2) came in out of the bullpen and issued four consecutive walks, including a bases loaded free pass to Yannic Walther to bring home the first run of the game.

The Mudcats made it a 2-0 game in sixth inning when Josiah Ragsdale collected two-out, opposite-field single, his second RBI since joining the club.

Salem added a run in the eighth on a Gerardo Rodriguez single, his second RBI of the contest for a 4-2 lead.

Carolina put the tying run in scoring position with two outs in the ninth inning, but Wuilliams Rodriguez (S, 1) got Jose Anderson to pop out to end the game and preserve the Salem victory.

The two teams face off again on Thursday night with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m. The Mudcats give the ball to LHP Wande Torres (1-8, 5.28) while Salem counters with RHP Yhoiker Fajardo (1-3, 3.38).

