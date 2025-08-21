Bats Boom Behind Strong Pitching in 6-1 Win

Columbia Fireflies pitcher Yimi Presinal

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies bats cruised behind a four-pitcher effort that didn't see an earned run score as the Fireflies beat the Augusta GreenJackets 6-1 Wednesday night at SRP Park.

Columbia's big push came in the top of the fifth. Asbel Gonzalez got things rolling with a two bagger to left field. After that, Luke Nowak drew a walk and both runners came around on a Jose Cerice base knock to right that gave Columbia a 3-1 lead. Later in the inning, a wild pitch brought Cerice home to make it a three-run lead.

In the seventh, Dionmy Salon and Asbel Gonzalez reached on a hit by pitch and a walk before a Luke Nowak single scored the pair to make Columbia's advantage 6-1. With the pair of runs scored, Asbel Gonzalez has now tied the Fireflies single season runs scored record. The centerfielder matched Erick Torres. Both have scored 70 runs in a single season. Torres did so in 2024.

Kendry Chourio kicked things off with three one-hit innings on the hill for Columbia. The righty had six strikeouts and only allowed one, unearned run to score before handing the ball off to the bullpen.

Yimi Presinal (W, 1-1) was the first arm out. Presinal struck out three over two scoreless innings before getting the ball to Nick Conte. Conte got a pair of strikeouts in the sixth and seventh frames without giving up a run. After that, Kamden Edge worked two hitless innings to close out the night. The Fireflies bullpen hasn't allowed a run over the first two games of the series.

The Fireflies got on the board first Wednesday night. Dionmy Salon and Asbel Gonzalez drew back-to-back one out walks in the top of the third inning. After that, catcher Colin Burgess tried to back-pick Gonzalez and first and threw the ball into right field. On the error, Salon motored around to break the scoreless tie.

In the bottom of the third inning, a Dionmy Salon throwing error that allowed Owen Hackman to score and tie the game 1-1.

Cam Caminiti (L, 1-2) was on the hook for the loss. The 19-year-old allowed four runs (two earned) over five innings with four strikeouts. Jaylin Paden spun a scoreless frame in his Carolina League debut. After that, Jackson Dannelly surrendered a pair of runs.

Columbia continues their series with the Augusta GreenJackets tomorrow night at SRP Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Jose Gutierrez (0-4, 6.04 ERA) takes the hill for Columbia and Augusta counters with RHP Kendy Richard (0-0, 0.66 ERA).

The Fireflies come home for their final homestand of the regular season August 26-August 31 at Segra Park. The team has plenty of great promotions on tap for the week, including their annual Pack the Park charity game Tuesday, August 26, Grateful Dead Night with a t-shirt giveaway is Friday, August 29 and Bluey Night presented by Scout Motors is set for Saturday, August 30. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

