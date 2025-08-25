Columbia Fireflies Homestand Preview: August 26-31

Published on August 25, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Fireflies have one home series remaining prior to the playoffs and the team is pulling out all the stops for family fun at the ballpark! The week is loaded with promotions including our annual Pack the Park for Charity game, Grateful Dead Night with a t-shirt giveaway and Bluey Night! Don't miss out on your last chance to catch the Fireflies before the playoffs begin in September.

Ticket Links and Information

Pack the Pack presented by WLTX on a Miller Lite $2 Tuesday

Tickets: Tuesday, August 26 at 7:05 pm

Join the Fireflies as we honor our local non-profits at Segra Park. Local businesses are packing the ballpark to give back to Midlands non-profits and while they're at Segra Park, they can enjoy the best dinner specials in town. It's a Miller Lite $2 Tuesday where hot dogs, popcorn, fountain sodas and 12 oz cans of Miller Lite are just $2 at the game.

CVETS Dog Days of Summer

Tickets: Wednesday, August 27 at 7:05 pm

It's the dog days of summer and you can bring your favorite canine with you to the game tonight! That's right, when you purchase a lawn ticket, your dog gets in FREE. While you pet all of the dogs, enjoy a special discount on $5 White Claws.

Food Fight Game Presented by the South Carolina State Fair

Tickets: Thursday, August 28 at 7:05 pm

The Fireflies are transforming into their food alter ego, the Carolina Grits, during the game thanks to The South Carolina State Fair. It's also a Budweiser Thirsty Thursday where fans can enjoy $1 Busch Lights and $3 Bud Light, Budweiser, Michelob Ultra, Mystery Margaritas and fountain sodas.

Grateful Dead Night

Tickets: Friday, August 29 at 7:05 pm

Calling all Dead Heads! It's time! Our night to annual the legendary band, The Grateful Dead is rapidly approaching. We'll have live music and a drum circle during the game, but you'll want to get to Segra Park early because the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a Grateful Dead t-shirt.

Bluey at the Ballpark presented by Scout Motors

Tickets: Saturday, August 30 at 6:05 pm

It's time for one of the biggest nights of the year at Segra Park! Come out to meet your favorite dogs from your favorite tv show. Bluey and Bingo are coming to Segra Park where they'll meet with fans and after the game everyone can enjoy a fireworks show!

Fan Appreciation Night presented by Whataburger

Tickets: Sunday, August 31 at 5:05 pm

The Fireflies are closing out the regular season by thanking all our fans in attendance for supporting the team this year! The team is giving away tons of prizes during the game including a Nintendo Switch 2 and a 75" TV. If that weren't enough, kids can run the bases after the game thanks to Bang Back Pinball Lounge, there'll be a post-game full-team autograph session following the game and one last incredible fireworks show! During the game, fans can also purchase a mystery ball for $10. Each ball is autographed by a player from another team. Unwrap and find out if you hit the jackpot! Supplies are limited and available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Scouting the Opponent

The Fireflies are playing the Hickory Crawdads for the final time this season. Columbia has won 10 of the first 18 games against the Rangers affiliate this season. Hickory currently sits eight games back of the Myrtle Beach Pelicans for first place in the second half.

The Crawdads have the fourth-highest batting average in the Carolina League this season. They are hitting .233 as a club and have been led by Maxton Martin. Martin, who leads the circuit in homers, was just promoted to The Hub City Spartanburgers Tuesday. Now, the next level of Rangers prospects are in Hickory, including 18-year-old shortstop Yolfran Castillo is hitting .230 over his first 12 games in The Carolina League and outfielder Yeremy Cabrera is batting .253 in the heart of their order this season.

Caden Scarborough has made big improvements during the 2025 season. The righty has 95 strikeouts in 75 innings paired with a 2.88 ERA this season. Ismael Agreda has also made a massive jump during the 2025 season. The 21-year-old righty has increased his fastball velocity to the upper 90s and pairs well with a plus slider. Opponents are batting .165 against Agreda this year and he has accumulated a 2.55 ERA over the course of 74 innings in 21 appearances this season.







