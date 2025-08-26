Salem Red Sox Announce Community Launch Party
Published on August 25, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)
Salem Red Sox News Release
SALEM, VA - The Salem Red Sox invite fans and community members alike to Carilion Clinic Field on Saturday, November 8th, as the team unveils the new identity ahead of the 2026 season. Gates will open at 3:45p, with the celebration beginning at 4p.
The launch party will feature the official team name reveal, live music, exclusive new merchandise, fireworks and more! The event is free and open to the public.
"We are excited to celebrate the new team identity with the entire Roanoke Valley and surrounding communities, "said Allen Lawrence, Salem Red Sox General Manager. "Much of the inspiration of this brand was shaped by our fans and we are proud to unveil something unique to our region."
Come celebrate the future of baseball in Salem, while honoring the many memories created as the Salem Red Sox.
Additional event details and schedule will be announced soon.
