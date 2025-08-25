RiverDogs Wrap up 2025 Home Slate with National Dog Day, Augtoberfest, Country Night and More

Published on August 25, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs wrap up their 2025 home schedule with a seven-game, six-day series with the Augusta GreenJackets August 26-31 at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

The final week of the slate includes a National Dog Day celebration on Tuesday, Octoberfest in August on Thursday, and Paw Patrol at the park on Sunday.

A full homestand itinerary is listed below.

Tuesday, August 26, 7:05 pm: Dog Day Tuesday, presented by Twisted Tea; National Dog Day Celebration

Celebrate your dog and our 'Dogs all at once on National Dog Day, which just so happens to land on the final Dog Day Tuesday of the season, presented by Twisted Tea. In dog-show style, we'll crown the RiverDogs Good Boy/Girl of the year, selected from a pool of Goodest Dogs of the week from Tuesdays throughout the season. Also on Tuesday, the RiverDogs will present its annual T. Ashton Phillips Award to The Citadel Athletic Department, a recognition of partnership it awards to a partner each season. All Tuesday home games are presented by 96.9 The Wolf and News 2.

Wednesday, August 27, 6:05 pm: Wildcard Wednesday, presented by Wicked Weed; Flashback giveaways

If you missed all our giveaway games this season, our final Wicked Weed Wildcard Wednesday provides one final shot. We'll be cleaning out our promotions closet, dishing out extra giveaways from 2025 and previous seasons. Arrive early, as the RiverDogs and GreenJackets will be playing a doubleheader. In addition to seeing two games for the price of one, you can also snag two hot dogs for the price of one. It's the final Boiled Peanuts night of the season, as the RiverDogs will don their alternate identity. Wednesday is also the team's annual Game of Give, in which RiverDogs sponsors band together to provide more than 1,000 tickets to area non-profits as a way to recognize the amazing organizations in our communities. These tickets are provided by REV Federal Credit Union, Gildan, Anastopoulo Law Firm, Low Country Chevy Dealers and Berkeley Electric Cooperative. All Wednesday games are presented by 105.5 The Bridge.

Thursday, August 28, 7:05 pm: Thirsty Thursday, presented by Budweiser; Augtoberfest

Think Octoberfest, but in August, with dollar beers. That's what's on deck for the final Thirsty Thursday of the season, presented by Budweiser. On top of beers, brats and pretzels, five-dollar Cape Fear cocktails are available during Happy Hour (until 8 pm). DJ Don will keep things lively on Ashley View Pub all game long. Thursday nights are presented by 95SX and Z93.3.

Friday, August 29, 7:05 pm: Fireworks Friday, presented by REV Federal Credit Union; Country Night, Red Shirt Friday, presented by Boeing

Y'all grab your cowboy hat and best pair of boots, because we reckon Country Night at the Joe will be one you don't want to miss. Get your Boot Scootin' Boogie on with line dancing behind section 120 and test your rodeo skills on a mechanical bull. Don't forget to stay late to take in one last fireworks show this season, thanks to REV Federal Credit Union. And, every Friday is also a Red Shirt Friday, presented by Boeing, in which fans are encouraged to wear red - to match the team's red jerseys - as a show of support for the Lowcountry's military families. This final Friday includes a jersey auction, for which jersey proceeds will go to support military causes. Friday night games are presented by 103.5 WEZL and Live 5 News.

Saturday, August 30, 6:05 pm: Fiesta after the Siesta

The RiverDogs final Saturday night home game of the season is set for be a fiesta, as the club will suit up as Los Perros Santos de Charleston one more time this season. On Perros Santos nights, presented by MUSC Health and Berkeley Electric Cooperative, Latin American music and food create a festive atmosphere, as we recognize members of Charleston's diverse Hispanic community. Stay for a postgame toy toss, presented by Waboba, as the RiverDogs will toss 750 varied Waboba toys into the crowd. Saturday nights are brought to you by 92.5 Kickin' Country, 101.7 Chuck FM and FOX 24.

Sunday, August 31, 5:05 PM: MUSC Health Family Sunday; Paw Patrol Day

The RiverDogs will wrap up the home schedule with a very busy MUSC Health Family Sunday. As usual, parking is free and kids run the bases postgame. However, this Sunday, the team welcomes two very special guests: Marshall and Chase from Paw Patrol. The characters will partake in meet and greets throughout the evening. The RiverDogs will sport special edition Paw Patrol jerseys, which will be auctioned off throughout the game and signed by each player postgame. As the final game of the season, the RiverDogs will also celebrate and present its largest-ever season-long donation to its primary partnership cause, the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital. Sundays are also presented by Mix 95.9, Star 99.7 and ABC News 4.

Tickets for all games are available online at RiverDogs.com. For an upgraded experience, fans can purchase tickets to the inclusive, air-conditioned Segra Club.







