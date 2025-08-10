Series Finale Postponed for Second Straight Week

August 10, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Augusta GreenJackets News Release







NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: This evening's ballgame between the Augusta GreenJackets and Charleston RiverDogs has been postponed due to persistent rainfall in the area. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader in Charleston at a date to be determined.

Fans with tickets to today's game will be able to exchange them for any non-fireworks game remaining in the 2025 season. Patrons interested in exchanging tickets can do so in person at the SRP Park Box Office, or by calling 803-349-WINS (9467).

Augusta ends the series victorious, having won three of five games against the RiverDogs including each of the last two. The GreenJackets end the year's longest homestand 7-3 in ten games, with one postponement and one cancelation due to rain. The Jackets now head to Kannapolis for six games with the Cannon Ballers, and will next play at home on Tuesday, August 19th against the Columbia Fireflies.







