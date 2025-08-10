RiverDogs, Augusta Postponed in Series Finale

August 10, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

North Augusta, SC - The contest between the Charleston RiverDogs and Augusta GreenJackets scheduled for Sunday, August 10 has been postponed due to inclement weather at SRP Park.

The game will be made up on a date to be determined as part of the series between the two teams August 26-31 at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

The RiverDogs return to Riley Park on Tuesday to begin a six-game series with the Hickory Crawdads at 7:05 pm. Tickets are available at RiverDogs.com. For an enhanced experience, tickets to the inclusive, air-conditioned Segra Club are available.







