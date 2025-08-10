Mudcats Take Series from Lynchburg

August 10, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Carolina Mudcats scored three times in the first inning and did not look back as they took the series from the Lynchburg Hillcats with a 8-3 victory on Sunday afternoon at Five County Stadium.

Carolina (23-14 // 59-42) opened the scoring in the first inning when Jose Anderson homered for the second time in the series, this time a three-run shot to put the Mudcats up 3-0.

Lynchburg (15-24 // 56-49) scored three times in the fifth inning, highlighted by an RBI hit from Luis Merejo to knot the score at three.

The Mudcats would respond in the home half of the fifth, thanks to a two-run double off the bat of Tyler Rodriguez to give Carolina a 5-3 lead they would not give back.

Eric Bitonti added some insurance with a sixth inning home run, his league leading 18th home run of the year as Carolina cruised to the 8-3 win.

Jayden Dubanewicz (W, 5-1) covered the final 4.1 innings allowing just one hit and striking out three to push Carolina to victory.

The Mudcats hit the road on Tuesday night for the first game of a 13-game road trip, first pitch at Fayetteville is slated for 6:35 p.m.

