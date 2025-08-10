'Dads Come up Short in Pitchers' Duel

Hickory, NC - Ismael Agreda delivered his best pitching effort of the season on Sunday, but the Crawdads were unable to extend their win streak to four, as Columbia scored once in the eighth inning to win 1-0 at LP Frans Stadium.

Ismael Agreda pitched in a fashion worthy of winning today, as the right-hander tossed six innings, striking out eight on one hit. The Venezuela native threw 75 pitches, 52 for strikes and commanded the Fireflies hitters throughout.

Columbia used a combination of arms to stymie the Crawdads on the afternoon, as the Crawdads failed to get a runner past second today.

In the eighth inning, Brennan McNair doubled to lead off the frame for Columbia off Jormy Nivar. Josi Novas laid down a bunt to the first-base side that was fielded by Nivar, but the throw to first eluded Pablo Guerrero, allowing McNair to score the game's only run.

Yenfri Sosa tossed two scoreless frames for Columbia (49-57, 13-27), claiming his first save of the year for Kamden Edge (1-0), who earned his first win of 2025.

Nivar (0-2) was saddled with the loss for Hickory (58-49, 25-19), who saw a three-game win streak end with the setback.

Other items of note:

Yeremy Cabrera picked up eight hits (8-18) in the series against Columbia, elevating his average to .254 on the season. Since the MLB All-Star break, Cabrera has batted (19-67) .283 with four homers and 12 RBI in that stretch.

Maxton Martin wrapped up the Columbia homestand going (6-15) .400 with three homers and 9 RBI. That has continued a run of dominance at home this year that includes a .332 home average with 27 XBH and 43 RBI.

Caden Scarborough's six-inning gem against Columbia (8/7) included five strikeouts. Those five punches give him 88 on the year in 70 innings pitched. That number leads the team and puts him in a tie for fourth in the Carolina League.

Not to be outdone, Ismael Agreda struck out eight Columbia batters on 8/10, giving him 80 on the year. That's good for second on the squad and places him tied for 14th in the league.

The club travels to Charleston to start a six-game road trip on Tuesday night against the Ray's Class-A affiliate.

