Bullpen Day Turns into Two-Hit Win

August 10, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Columbia Fireflies pitcher Henson Leal

(Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies pitcher Henson Leal(Columbia Fireflies)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Fireflies bullpen threw together a two-hit 1-0 win over the Hickory Crawdads Sunday afternoon at L.P Frans Stadium.

Pitching was the story of the game and Henson Leal set the tone for Columbia on a bullpen day. Leal started the game with three two-hit innings. He struck out four Crawdads before passing the ball to Fraynel Nova. The righty didn't allow a hit and struck out two with a pair of scoreless frames. Next, the two 2025 draftees got involved. Bryson Dudley worked a scoreless sixth with two punchouts and then Kamden Edge (W, 1-0) entered in the seventh. Edge only needed eight pitches to earn three groundouts to put him in line for his first-career win.

After that, the Fireflies sent lefty Yenfri Sosa (S, 1) out for a six-out save opportunity and converted. He faced the minimum around a walk and a double play to complete the five pitcher two hitter.

The Crawdads worked Ismael Agreda and the righty provided a career day in return. The 20-year-old worked his first career quality start. He provided a career-best six innings and matched a career-high eight strikeouts before passing the ball to the bullpen. Wily Villar worked a scoreless seventh and then Jormy Nivar (L, 0-2) surrendered one, unearned run. Brock Porter pitched a scoreless ninth for Hickory.

The Fireflies got on the board in the eighth inning. Brennon McNair laced a lead-off double to left field and then Josi Novas laid down a bunt. Nivar threw the bunted ball away to allow McNair to score and break the dead heat.

Following the off day, the Fireflies return home to kick-off a six-game series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at 7:05 pm Tuesday. Both teams have yet to name their starters for the series.

Columbia returns home for a series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans August 12-17 for a series that includes Toy Story Night and Faith & Family Night with a pre-game concert starring Caleb & John presented by HIS Radio 92.1. Fans can purchase tickets at FirefliesTickets.com.

Images from this story







Carolina League Stories from August 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.