Bullpen Day Turns into Two-Hit Win
August 10, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Columbia Fireflies News Release
COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Fireflies bullpen threw together a two-hit 1-0 win over the Hickory Crawdads Sunday afternoon at L.P Frans Stadium.
Pitching was the story of the game and Henson Leal set the tone for Columbia on a bullpen day. Leal started the game with three two-hit innings. He struck out four Crawdads before passing the ball to Fraynel Nova. The righty didn't allow a hit and struck out two with a pair of scoreless frames. Next, the two 2025 draftees got involved. Bryson Dudley worked a scoreless sixth with two punchouts and then Kamden Edge (W, 1-0) entered in the seventh. Edge only needed eight pitches to earn three groundouts to put him in line for his first-career win.
After that, the Fireflies sent lefty Yenfri Sosa (S, 1) out for a six-out save opportunity and converted. He faced the minimum around a walk and a double play to complete the five pitcher two hitter.
The Crawdads worked Ismael Agreda and the righty provided a career day in return. The 20-year-old worked his first career quality start. He provided a career-best six innings and matched a career-high eight strikeouts before passing the ball to the bullpen. Wily Villar worked a scoreless seventh and then Jormy Nivar (L, 0-2) surrendered one, unearned run. Brock Porter pitched a scoreless ninth for Hickory.
The Fireflies got on the board in the eighth inning. Brennon McNair laced a lead-off double to left field and then Josi Novas laid down a bunt. Nivar threw the bunted ball away to allow McNair to score and break the dead heat.
Following the off day, the Fireflies return home to kick-off a six-game series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at 7:05 pm Tuesday. Both teams have yet to name their starters for the series.
Columbia returns home for a series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans August 12-17 for a series that includes Toy Story Night and Faith & Family Night with a pre-game concert starring Caleb & John presented by HIS Radio 92.1. Fans can purchase tickets at FirefliesTickets.com.
Images from this story
|
Columbia Fireflies pitcher Henson Leal
Carolina League Stories from August 10, 2025
- Mudcats Take Series from Lynchburg - Carolina Mudcats
- Bullpen Day Turns into Two-Hit Win - Columbia Fireflies
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 8.10 at Hickory - Columbia Fireflies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.