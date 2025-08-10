FredNats and Pelicans Canceled Sunday
August 10, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Fredericksburg Nationals News Release
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - Tonight's series finale between Fredericksburg and Myrtle Beach has been canceled due to rain. The game will not be made up.
The FredNats will return home for a six-game series with the Salem Red Sox starting on Tuesday, August 12. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.
The Fredericksburg Nationals are the Carolina League affiliate of the Washington Nationals. They play their home games at the state-of-the-art Virginia Credit Union Stadium, located at 42 Jackie Robinson Way next to the Fredericksburg Convention Center in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Stay up to date with the team online at www.frednats.com and follow the Fredericksburg Nationals on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @FXBGNats.
