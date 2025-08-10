Sunday's Series Finale against Fredericksburg Cancelled
August 10, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release
Myrtle Beach, S.C. - Due to inclement weather, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans game with the Fredericksburg Nationals on Sunday, August 10th has been cancelled.
As a reminder, tickets for Sunday's game cannot be refunded but are good for any regular season game this year or any future year. Tickets can be exchanged at the box office the next time you come to Pelicans Ballpark.
The Pelicans begin a six-game road trip against the Columbia Fireflies (Kansas City Royals) on Tuesday, August 12th at 7:05 E.T. Neither team has announced expected starters for the series.
