Woodpeckers Out-Duel Shorebirds to Win Series Finale

August 10, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (40-67, 13-28) were narrowly defeated by the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (57-49, 21-19) in a pitcher's duel, 1-0.

The Woodpeckers plated the first run of the game on a sacrifice fly by Justin Trimble in the second to take a 1-0 lead.

In his home debut, Baltimore's top pitching prospect, Esteban Mejia, put together a strong start by throwing 4.1 innings, allowing one run on one hit with seven strikeouts and one walk.

Fayetteville's pitching kept Delmarva in check all night and carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning until Edwin Amparo broke it up with two outs, but he was left stranded at second as the tying run.

After a scoreless top of the ninth from Andy Fabian, the Shorebirds put more pressure on the Woodpeckers in the bottom of the ninth. A hit batter and a two-out double by Stiven Martinez put runners at second and third with two outs. However, Ryan Smith induced a pop-up from Braylin Tavera to end the game, securing a 1-0 victory for the Woodpeckers to give them the series win.

Joan Ogando (7-4) earned the win with five scoreless innings as the starter while striking out nine. Delmarva starter Esteban Mejia (0-2) took the loss. Ryan Smith (4) recorded the final three outs to earn the save.

The Shorebirds will return to action on Tuesday on the road against the Lynchburg Hillcats. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM.







Carolina League Stories from August 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.