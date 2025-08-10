Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 8.10 at Hickory

August 10, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

The Fireflies close out their series with the Hickory Crawdads this afternoon at L.P. Frans Stadium at 2 pm. RHP Henson Leal (6-4, 3.27 ERA) takes the hill for Columbia and Hickory counters with RHP Ismael Agreda (3-3, 2.84 ERA).

Columbia returns home for a series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans August 12-17 for a series that includes Toy Story Night and Faith & Family Night with a pre-game concert starring Caleb & John presented by HIS Radio 92.1. Fans can purchase tickets at FirefliesTickets.com.

RUSHFORD'S ON-BASE STREAK REACHES 17 SATURDAY: Milo Rushford doubled in game one and was hit by a pitch in game two to extend his on-base streak to a 2025 Fireflies-best 17 games, but it wasn't enough as the Fireflies were swept 6-1 and 4-1 by the Hickory Crawdads Saturday night at L.P. Frans Stadium. Game One The Fireflies allowed four runs off two wild pitches, a balk and interference in a 6-1 loss to the Crawdads in game one of the doubleheader. The Crawdads broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the first inning. Yeremy Cabrera laced a lead-off double to the right-center alley and later scored on a Jose Gutierrez (L, 0-3) balk. Then, Hector Osorio drew a walk and advanced to third on a two out single from Josh Springer. The two tried a double steal and Osorio came around on an obstruction call charged to Josi Novas that granted Hickory a 2-0 lead. Game Two Columbia dropped game two 4-1 after surrendering a three-run first inning to the Crawdads.

THE YOUTH MOVEMENT: David Shields put together another good start for the Fireflies Thursday. The southpaw faced the minimum through five frames while striking out a career-high eight batters. Shields was perfect through the first 12 batters he faced. Since the start of July, Shields has a 0.75 ERA in six starts with 24 innings under his belt. The lefty has 28 strikeouts and a 0.83 WHIP on the run. He is one of four Fireflies pitchers with an ERA beneath 2.00 during the month. The other three are Jordan Woods, Dash Albus and Henson Leal.

NEW KID ON THE BLOCK: JC Vanek was the first player from the 2025 draft to get added to the Fireflies roster and he's had an explosive first five games for Columbia. Vanek is hitting .316 (6-19) with a double and three RBI in his introduction to professional baseball.

ACOSTA'S AUGUST: Infielder Angel Acosta is turning it on at the plate over his last 10 games. Acosta is batting .333 with three walks over his last 10 contests, which is good for a .389 on-base percentage. It's the highest mark for a Fireflies player currently. In the month of August, Acosta is 5-13 with a double and an RBI.

ONE FOR THE RECORD BOOKS: Gonzalez has a chance to break the Fireflies career steals record in one season. Jean Ramirez had 68 steals from 2021-23 with the Fireflies. Gonzalez currently is tied for the league lead with 63 steals. Columbia's center fielder isn't far from the single-season franchise runs scored record either. Eric Torres set the mark with 70 runs scored last year. Gonzalez has scored 66 runs heading for the final full month of the season.

NUMBERS BEHIND THE CLINCH: The Fireflies finished the first-half 36-30 to win the South Division Title for the first time in team history. It is the Fireflies first playoff berth in team history. The club will play their first home playoff game September 11 at Segra Park.

RUSHFORD REACHING: Milo Rushford is currently riding a team-best 17-game on-base streak. While the lefty is only hitting .196 on the run, he has drawn 12 walks to earn a .354 on-base percentage since July 8. The streak is tied for the second-longest active on-base streak in the Carolina League. It is also tied for longest on-base streak for a Fireflies player in 2025. The other stretch belongs to Hyungchan Um. Um reached in 17-consecutive games from April 8-June 26.







