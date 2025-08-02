Home Runs Lift Augusta Past Mudcats

August 2, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. - The Augusta GreenJackets clubbed a pair of home runs as they held off the Carolina Mudcats and claimed the series with a 5-3 victory on Saturday night SRP Ballpark.

Augusta (17-17 // 51-47) struck first in the third inning against Ethan Dorchies (L, 0-1) when the first two men of the inning reached base ahead of a two-run triple from Joe Olsavsky to give the GreenJackets a 2-0 lead.

The GreenJackets added to the lead later in the third on a sacrifice fly from Juan Mateo for a 3-0 advantage.

Carolina (20-12 // 56-40) got on the board in the fifth inning when Pedro Ibarguen grounded out to plate the first run of the game for the Mudcats.

That would be more than enough run support for Rayven Antonio (W, 7-3) who worked six innings, allowing just three hits and fanning four.

In the fifth inning, Augusta struck again when Eric Hartman launched his fifth home run of the season over the wall in rightfield for extend the margin to 4-1.

The Mudcats got another run back in the in the seventh when Ibarguen brought home his second run of the night, this time on a single to right field to pull Carolina to within a pair of runs.

But once again the GreenJackets had an answer, with two outs and two strikes in the bottom of the seventh, Olsavsky came through again, this time with a solo home run to move the lead to 5-2 for Augusta.

Carolina had a rally brewing in the ninth inning as they scored a run on a fielder's choice to cut the lead to 5-3. The Mudcats then loaded the bases with two outs but Albert Rivas (S, 3) got Jesus Made to pop out to right field to end the game and preserve the 5-3 victory for the GreenJackets.

The series wraps up for the Mudcats on Sunday afternoon with first pitch slated for 1:35 P.M. Carolina gives the ball to RHP Tyler Renz (0-0, 2.45) while Augusta is scheduled to start RHP Owen Hackman (2-5, 4.06).

The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Class-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The 2025 season will celebrate the 35th year of the Carolina Mudcats.







