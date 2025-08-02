Caceres Blast Not Enough as Hillcats Fall to Salem

August 2, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Lynchburg Hillcats News Release







The Lynchburg Hillcats struggled at the dish again, falling to the Salem Red Sox 6-3 on Saturday evening.

With the win, Salem wins their first road series of the season. The loss hands the Hillcats their first series loss to the Red Sox in 2025.

Justin Gonzalez continued to wreak havoc on the Hillcats as he picked up a homer in the third inning. The solo shot was all they could muster in the frame despite putting two more aboard later in the frame.

The fourth inning would swing further in their favor, tacking on two more. Gonzalez delivered again for Salem with a two-run double, putting him a triple shy of the cycle with half the game left.

He never would find the cycle, but the Red Sox would not slow down. They scored another in the sixth with Mason White driving home a run in his debut for the Red Sox, pushing the Salem lead to 4-0.

They would add a few more in the seventh inning as two newbies found their first RBI's of their professional baseball career. Jack Winnay and Skylar King each picked up RBI singles in the frame during their debut, extending the lead to six.

After a 21-inning scoring drought, Lynchburg would crack the scoreboard in the eighth inning. Juneiker Caceres, playing his first series with the Hillcats, continued to put on a show. He demolished a 414 foot, 3-run home run to right field to cut the deficit in half.

Since arriving in the Hill City at the start of this series, Caceres is 6-12 with three doubles and a home run. Despite the momentum swing, Lynchburg was unable to capitalize in the ninth, even though they brought the tying run to the plate.

The Hillcats and Red Sox wrap up the Battle of 460 on Sunday afternoon at Bank of the James Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 2:00 p.m.







Carolina League Stories from August 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.