Salem Blanks Lynchburg on Friday

August 1, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Lynchburg Hillcats News Release







The Lynchburg Hillcats found no production against the Salem Red Sox on Friday, falling 1-0.

On the dreary day, the Hillcats only mustered three hits, with all three coming off the bat of Jeffrey Mercedes. Despite the great outing from Braylon Doughty, he suffered the tough-luck loss after tossing a career high 5.2 innings.

Doughty and Devin Futrell went toe-to-toe through most of the ballgame, exchanging strikeout for strikeout until the sixth inning. The Red Sox would break through on a sacrifice fly from Justin Gonzalez to take the lead.

Lynchburg would threaten twice in the later innings, putting a runner in scoring position in the eighth and ninth innings. However, they were unable to crack the scoreboard, suffering their ninth shutout loss on the season.

The Hillcats and Red Sox will square off again on Saturday evening at 6:30 p.m. at Bank of the James Stadium.







