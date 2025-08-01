Bats Keep Bashing in Third Straight Win

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The GreenJacket offense didn't miss a beat despite a series of transactions, as all nine hitters reached base to thump the Carolina Mudcats by a score of 12-4.

It was the Mudcats who struck first, crossing a pair of runs in the top of the second against Jeremy Reyes. Reyes retired the first two hitters of the inning, but trouble struck when he issued a two-out walk to Gery Holguin. Holguin would take second on a pickoff error, and catcher Kevin Garcia made the most of his Single-A debut with an RBI single. Josh Adamczewski followed up with an RBI triple to deep right, putting the Jackets in a hole.

Augusta's lineup looked vastly different today, with four newcomers making their pro debuts and two key contributors in Isaiah Drake and Colby Jones having been promoted to Rome. Nevertheless, the offense rebounded in the 2nd with three runs of their own to snatch the lead from Carolina.

The GreenJackets loaded the bases with a fielder's choice, single, and hit by pitch against Bryce Meccage, and Hayden Friese lofted a sac fly in his first pro at bat to get Augusta on the board. After a walk reloaded the bags, Eric Hartman stung a line drive to the gap to score two and put Augusta in front for good.

After a series of zeroes in the middle innings, the GreenJackets broke away in the 6th, tallying five runs against Bjorn Johnson and Bryan Rivera for a big lead. Johnson's erratic nature loaded the bases without a hit, and after Rivera replaced him, he hit Dallas Macias to bring home a run. Rivera found the zone against Hartman, but ended up regretful when he cracked a two-run single. John Gil followed up with a two-RBI knock of his own, and pushed Augusta out of reach.

Reyes regained composure after the second and posted back-to-back zeroes to end his day, but it was Jacob Shafer who did the heavy lifting to finish the game and earn his first win of the year. The big right-hander celebrated his first home outing of the year with five strong innings, surrendering just two runs on a home run from Adamczewski. After nearly four months on the Injured List, Shafer's return adds even more firepower to the GreenJacket pitching staff.

There was little question of the result down the stretch, but Augusta eliminated any final doubts with a four-run 8th inning against Rivera. Gil drove home his 3rd run of the day, and Cody Miller punctuated his pro debut by obliteratin a three-run home run to demonstrate why the Braves are so high on his capabilities.

The GreenJackets have now secured three straight victories against the team at the top of the North Division, and have the chance to win the series tomorrow night behind ace Rayven Antonio. Augusta has now won seven of its last ten games at home, and will try to tag Ethan Dorchies at the plate in the penultimate game of the week.







