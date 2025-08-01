Columbia Fireflies: Roster Move and Game Notes 8.1

August 1, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Kansas City Royals have made the following roster move affecting the Columbia Fireflies active roster:

* RHP Yunior Marte has been traded to the San Francisco Giants

There are no corresponding moves. The Fireflies active roster now sits at 28.

-------------

Tonight, the Fireflies take on the Fredericksburg Nationals at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Jose Gutierrez (0-2, 6.60 ERA) gets the ball for Columbia and Fredericksburg counters with RHP Luke Johnson (0-1, 3.68 ERA).

Tonight is Stand Up to Cancer Night at Segra Park. Join us as we raise awareness for critical cancer research and to recognize and support those in the Midlands who are battling, have battled or know those who have been affected by cancer.

----------------

CHOURIO DAZZLES IN DEBUT, FIREFLIES LOSE 5-2: Kendry Chourio spun four one-run innings in his Carolina League debut, but it wasn't enough to earn a Fireflies win. The Fireflies lost 5-2 to the Fredericksburg Nationals Thursday night at Segra Park. Kendry Chourio (L, 0-1) became the youngest Class-A pitcher since 2013 when he threw the first pitch Thursday night. Chourio spun four innings and allowed one run. The righty struck out four and didn't issue a free pass in his Carolina League debut. Julio Rosario worked a pair of innings and allowed three earned runs. After that, Nick Conte got five punchouts in a pair of one-run innings and Yenfri Sosa worked a scoreless ninth for the Fireflies.

IMMACUL8: Tuesday, Dash Albus threw an immaculate inning thanks to a pitch clock violation. It is believed to be the first 8 pitch, three strikeout inning in MiLB and Major League history. The pitch clock was implemented in 2023 and since then there have been 54 immaculate innings in Minor League and Major League baseball.

THE YOUTH MOVEMENT: David Shields put together another good start for the Fireflies Wednesday. The southpaw worked four frames without allowing a run. Since the start of July, Shields has a 0.95 ERA in five starts with 19 innings under his belt. The lefty has 20 strikeouts and a 1.00 WHIP on the run. He is one of six Fireflies pitchers with an ERA beneath 1.50 during the month. The other five are Yimi Presinal, Henson Leal, Julio Rosario, Jordan Woods and Dash Albus.

ONE FOR THE RECORD BOOKS: Gonzalez has a chance to break the Fireflies career steals record in one season. Jean Ramirez had 68 steals from 2021-23 with the Fireflies. Gonzalez currently is tied for the league lead with 63 steals. Columbia's center fielder isn't far from the single-season franchise runs scored record either. Eric Torres set the mark with 70 runs scored last year. Gonzalez has scored 65 runs heading for the final full month of the season.

NUMBERS BEHIND THE CLINCH: The Fireflies finished the first-half 36-30 to win the South Division Title for the first time in team history. It is the Fireflies first playoff berth in team history. The club will play their first home playoff game September 11 at Segra Park.

RUSHFORD'S REACHING: Milo Rushford is currently riding a team-best 13-game on-base streak. While the lefty is only hitting .200 on the run, he has drawn 11 walks to earn a .365 on-base percentage since July 8. The streak is the ninth-longest active on-base streak in the Carolina League. Stone Russell isn't far behind. The infielder has reached in 11-consecutive games since July 18. He's batting .300 with three extra-base hits during the streak.

THE TIMES THEY ARE A'CHANGIN': The Columbia Fireflies have made nine roster moves since Friday. Colton Becker and Emmanuel Reyes have been promoted. Gabriel Silva and Yimi Presinal have been placed on the injured list. In corresponding moves, the Fireflies have added Jose Cerice, Kyle DeGroat, Kendrys Chourio, Ramon Ramirez and JC Vanek to the active roster.

A NEW LEAF: After finishing July 8-15, the Fireflies play their first game of August at Segra Park tonight.







Carolina League Stories from August 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.