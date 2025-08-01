Saturday, August 23rd to Feature Doubleheader against Charleston
August 1, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release
Myrtle Beach, S.C. - Saturday, August 23rd will now feature a doubleheader between the Myrtle Beach Pelicans and the Charleston RiverDogs at Pelicans Ballpark as a result of the game on July 5th being postponed due to inclement weather.
Gates will open at 4:00 p.m. with Game 1 scheduled for a 4:35 p.m. start. Game 2 will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1. Both games will be 7-inning contests.
The Sippin' Saturday drinks specials will run from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m, featuring $2 Michelob Ultra 12oz. cans, $3 glasses of wine, and $25 mega mug mixed drinks.
The Pelicans are scheduled to conclude the series with the RiverDogs with a 4:05 p.m first pitch on Sunday, August 24th.
