Delmarva Wins Second-Straight Extra Innings Game over Kannapolis

August 1, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







KANNAPOLIS, NC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (38-60, 11-21) defeated the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (36-53, 14-19) in extra innings for the second consecutive night with a 5-2 win in eight innings.

After a delay of 2 hours and 46 minutes to start the game, the Shorebirds scored first in the top of the second inning on an RBI infield single by Fernando Peguero to make it 1-0 Delmarva.

The Shorebirds capitalized on a Kannapolis error in the third to score Livan Soto from third base, giving Delmarva a 2-0 advantage.

It remained a 2-0 game into the seventh and final inning, with Michael Caldon keeping the Cannon Ballers off the board through his first 4.1 innings. However, Kannapolis rallied to tie the game in the final inning on a sacrifice fly by Miguel Santos and a two-out, RBI single by Adrian Gil to even it at two. Deivy Cruz stranded the winning run at third with a strikeout of Arxy Hernandez to force extra innings.

In the eighth, with the Shorebirds on the verge of not scoring, Edwin Amparo delivered an RBI double with two outs and two strikes to drive in Nate George, giving Delmarva back in front 3-2. Braylin Tavera added two runs of insurance with a two-run single with the bases loaded to give the Shorebirds their largest lead at 5-2.

Andy Fabian took care of business from there by striking out the side in order in the bottom half to secure a second consecutive extra-innings win for Delmarva, 5-2 in eight innings.

Deivy Cruz (1-1) earned the win in relief with Andy Fabian (1) securing his first save in Single-A. Ethan Hammerberg (0-1) was saddled with the loss for Kannapolis.

The Shorebirds go for a third straight win on Friday with first pitch scheduled for 7:00 PM.







Carolina League Stories from August 1, 2025

Delmarva Wins Second-Straight Extra Innings Game over Kannapolis - Delmarva Shorebirds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.