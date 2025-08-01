Augusta Takes Third Straight from Mudcats

August 1, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







AUGUSTA, G.A. - The Augusta GreenJackets used a pair of big innings to pull away from the Carolina Mudcats 12-4 on Friday night SRP Ballpark.

Augusta (17-17 // 51-47) broke the game open with five runs in the sixth inning, highlighted by a two-run double from Eric Hartman and a two-run single off the bat of John Gil for an 8-2 advantage.

Carolina (20-12 // 56-40) clawed back into the game with two runs in the seventh inning when Josh Adamczewski blasted a two-run home run to centerfield to pull the Mudcats to within four runs at 8-4.

But the GreenJackets had an answer as they responded with four more runs in the bottom of the eighth inning. Once again Gil was involved in the offense as he laced an RBI single to right for the first run of the frame.

Later in the inning, Cody Miller provided the exclamation point with a three-run home run, his first of the season, to vault Augusta in front 12-4.

The series rolls along Saturday night with first pitch slated for 6:05 P.M. Carolina will hand the ball to RHP Ethan Dorchies (0-0, 1.11) while Augusta will send RHP Rayven Antonio (6-3, 3.39) to the mound.

The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Class-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The 2025 season will celebrate the 35th year of the Carolina Mudcats. Follow the Mudcats online at www.carolinamudcats.com, and on social media at www.facebook.com/carolinamudcats, www.x.com/carolinamudcats, www.tiktok.com/@carolinamudcats and www.instagram.com/carolinamudcats.







Carolina League Stories from August 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.