Mudcats Sweep Brewers Monthly Awards

August 4, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday named Carolina Mudcats outfielder Braylon Payne the organizations Minor League Player of the Month for July while also selecting former RHP Tyler Smith as the clubs Minor League Pitcher of the Month for July.

Payne posted a slash line of .383/.517/.638 (18-for-47) with 3 doubles, 3 home runs, 8 RBI, 15 runs, 6 stolen bases and a 1.155 OPS in 13 games for the Mudcats.

Selected by Milwaukee in the first round (17th overall) of the 2024 First-Year Player Draft, Payne, is ranked Milwaukee's number eight prospect and in July tied for fourth in the Carolina League in home runs (3) and runs (15).

Smith posted a perfect 4-0 record in July with a 0.69 ERA (26.0 IP, 2 ER) over five starts for the Mudcats before earning a promotion to High-A Wisconsin on July 31. Smith fanned 24 batters and recorded a 0.88 WHIP while holding opponents to a .180 batting average and not allowing a run in three of his five starts.

Drafted by the Brewers in the 15th round of the 2024 First-Year Player Draft, Smith led the Carolina League in wins (4) and innings pitched (26.0) in July and ranked among the league leaders in ERA (2nd, 0.69), WHIP (3rd, 0.88), opponent batting average (.180) and strikeouts (T-5th, 24).

As a team, Carolina went 13-9 in July and led the Carolina League with a 2.59 staff ERA and were second in the league with 13 home runs.

The Mudcats return to Five County Stadium on Tuesday night at 6:30 P.M. when they open a six-game series against the Lynchburg Hillcats.







