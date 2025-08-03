Mudcats Canceled Sunday at Augusta

August 3, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. - Sunday afternoon's scheduled game between the Carolina Mudcats and Augusta GreenJackets at SRP Park has been canceled due to continued rain in the Augusta area. There will be no makeup date.

Carolina returns to Five County Stadium on Tuesday night at 6:30 P.M. when they open a six-game series against the Lynchburg Hillcats.

