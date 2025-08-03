Columbia Fireflies August 3 Game Rained out at Segra Park

Carolina League (CarL)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Fireflies cancelled their finale with the Fredericksburg Nationals at Segra Park scheduled for Sunday, August 3 due to rain. The two teams don't meet again in 2025, so the game will not be made up.

The Fireflies travel to Hickory Tuesday to start a series with the Crawdads. Both teams have yet to name their starters for the series.

Columbia returns home for a series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans August 12-17 for a series that includes Toy Story Night and Faith & Family Night with a pre-game concert starring Caleb & John presented by HIS Radio 92.1. Fans can purchase tickets at FirefliesTickets.com.







