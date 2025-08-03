FredNats and Fireflies Canceled
August 3, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Fredericksburg Nationals News Release
COLUMBIA, S.C. - Tonight's series finale between Fredericksburg and Columbia has been cancelled due to rain. The game will not be made up.
The FredNats will continue their two-week road trip and head to Myrtle Beach for a 7:05 Tuesday meeting with the Pelicans.
The Fredericksburg Nationals are the Carolina League affiliate of the Washington Nationals. They play their home games at the state-of-the-art Virginia Credit Union Stadium, located at 42 Jackie Robinson Way next to the Fredericksburg Convention Center in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Stay up to date with the team online at www.frednats.com and follow the Fredericksburg Nationals on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @FXBGNats.
Carolina League Stories from August 3, 2025
- Pelicans Dominate RiverDogs 9-1 to Clinch Series - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Woodpeckers Bounce Back, Win Sunday Series Finale - Fayetteville Woodpeckers
- Pelicans Punish RiverDogs Late to Seal Series Loss - Charleston RiverDogs
- FredNats and Fireflies Canceled - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Columbia Fireflies August 3 Game Rained out at Segra Park - Columbia Fireflies
- Salem Holds off Lynchburg on Sunday - Lynchburg Hillcats
- Delmarva's Ninth-Inning Rally Falls Short in Kannapolis - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 8.3 vs Fredericksburg - Columbia Fireflies
- Mudcats Canceled Sunday at Augusta - Carolina Mudcats
- Series Finale with Mudcats Canceled Due to Weather - Augusta GreenJackets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.