Series Finale with Mudcats Canceled Due to Weather

August 3, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Augusta GreenJackets News Release







NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: This afternoon's game between the GreenJackets and Carolina Mudcats has been canceled due to rain and unplayable field conditions. It will not be made up.

The GreenJackets end the week with four wins in five tries against the North Division's top team, their third straight series victory at home. This was the last chance for Augusta to face the Mudcats, who will move to Wilson, NC next year and become the Wilson Warbirds.

The GreenJackets remain at home next week, welcoming the Charleston RiverDogs for six games from Tuesday to Sunday. Highlights for the week ahead include the return of the Pavos Salvajes de Augusta, Cancer Awareness Night, and College Spirit Night. Carolina returns home to Zebulon, prepared to host the Lynchburg Hillcats for the first time this year.

Fans with tickets to today's game may exchange them for any non-fireworks game this season. Exchanges can be done at the SRP Park Box Office, or by calling 803-349-WINS (9467).







Carolina League Stories from August 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.