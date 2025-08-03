Woodpeckers Bounce Back, Win Sunday Series Finale

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (17-17, 53-47) battled through early adversity, but they stayed the course en route to a 5-2 victory over the Hickory Crawdads (21-15, 54-47) and secured a series win in their first-ever matchup.

Right away, the Crawdads jumped out in front. Yeremy Cabrera slugged a home run on the first pitch of the game, pushing Hickory ahead 1-0.

However, it did not take the Woodpeckers long to equalize. With the bases loaded in the bottom of the second inning, Anthony Huezo immediately leveled the score, drawing a walk to pull Fayetteville even at 1-1.

Two frames later, the bottom of the order stepped up to help the Woodpeckers complete the early comeback bid. Arturo Flores led off the bottom of the fourth by lacing a double to left-center field, and Waner Luciano singled him in shortly thereafter, launching Fayetteville in front 2-1.

All the while, the Fayetteville pitching staff shook off the early setback and held Hickory's offense silent. Joan Ogando got things started on the hill by tossing four innings of one-run ball, permitting just two hits and three walks while striking out six. Dawil Almonte entered in relief in the top of the fifth and picked up where Ogando left off, firing three scoreless frames of his own. He allowed only one hit in his time on the bump, walking one and striking out three in a winning effort.

Upon Almonte's exit, the Woodpeckers worked their magic at the plate once again and manufactured three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. A Luciano double and Huezo infield single got their rally started, and as runners stood on the corners, an errant pickoff throw enabled both base runners to cross home plate. Jancel Villarroel promptly laced a base hit, advanced to second base on an Alberto Hernandez walk, and scored on two wild pitches, extending Fayetteville's lead to 5-1.

The Crawdads managed one more run in the top of the ninth, but Abel Mercedes stifled their comeback efforts. He picked up the final six outs to nail down the win, sending the Woodpeckers home as winners in the series finale.

Fayetteville hits the road for Arthur W. Perdue Stadium in Salisbury, Md. on Tuesday for a six-game series against the Delmarva Shorebirds before returning home on August 12th to kick off a seven-game series with the Carolina Mudcats. First pitch in that contest is scheduled for 6:35 PM on Tacos & Tallboys Tuesday.







