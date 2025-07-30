Woodpeckers Collect Shutout in First-Ever Win over Crawdads

July 30, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release









Reylin Perez of the Fayetteville Woodpeckers rounds the bases

(Fayetteville Woodpeckers) Reylin Perez of the Fayetteville Woodpeckers rounds the bases(Fayetteville Woodpeckers)

Fayetteville, N.C. - Fueled by Anthony Huezo's 3-for-4 debut at the plate as well as the combined dominance of Brandon McPherson and Dylan Howard on the mound, the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (14-16, 50-46) picked up a 5-0 shutout in their first win in franchise history over the Hickory Crawdads (20-12, 53-44).

Following a quiet first two frames, the Woodpeckers opened the scoring in the bottom of the third. With the bases loaded, Waner Luciano scampered home on a wild pitch, placing Fayetteville ahead 1-0.

Despite having only one run of support throughout his five-inning start, McPherson made it stand up with ease. The right-hander did not allow a run, scattering two hits and two walks while striking out six Crawdads, matching his season-high in both strikeouts and innings pitched in a winning effort.

As McPherson's time on the hill came to a close, the Fayetteville offense woke back up. Reylin Perez launched a two-run home run down the right field line in the bottom of the fifth, his first long ball of the season, before Luciano and Huezo produced run-scoring hits, a double and a single, back-to-back to plate two more 'Peckers in the bottom of the sixth. In the blink of an eye, the Fayetteville lead extended to 5-0.

That was more than enough of a cushion for Howard, and as he entered in relief in the top of the sixth, the 2024 eighth-round selection picked up where McPherson left off. He finished off the contest by tossing four scoreless innings, working around a hit and three walks while fanning three Hickory hitters and stranding six runners on base to earn the save and secure the victory.

The shutout marks Fayetteville's third such win in the last six games as well as the second that featured the McPherson-Howard tandem.

The Woodpeckers can claim a series lead at the halfway point of their six-game set against the Crawdads on Thursday at 6:35 PM. RHP Rafael Gonzalez is slated to start for Fayetteville and face RHP Brooks Fowler for Hickory. In addition to Thirsty Thursday presented by Rock 103, the Woodpeckers will celebrate Christmas in July.

Images from this story







Carolina League Stories from July 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.