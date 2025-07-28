Dylan Howard Named Carolina League Pitcher of the Week

July 28, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers, in conjunction with Minor League Baseball, announced Monday that right-handed pitcher Dylan Howard has been named the Carolina League Pitcher of the Week for the week ending on July 27th, 2025. This is the first league award of Howard's career and the second Fayetteville pitcher to receive the weekly honor this season alongside Alonzo Tredwell.

On Wednesday night in Fredericksburg, Howard shut down the Frednats lineup, tossing five shutout innings as the starter while striking out six and allowing just one base runner on a lone hit. His efforts helped secure a 2-0 shutout victory in a series the Woodpeckers secured 3-2 on the road. The big night on the hill also marked the longest shutout outing of Howard's career and the second time he worked five complete innings in a start.

Howard has been a staple of the Woodpeckers starting rotation and bullpen tandem during July, pitching to a 3.38 ERA with 16 strikeouts and five walks over 16.0 total innings. The 22-year-old was acquired by the Houston Astros in the eighth round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of Radford.

Howard and the Woodpeckers return to Segra Stadium on Tuesday, July 29th playing host to the Hickory Crawdads (Single-A, Texas Rangers) for a six-game home series. First pitch on Tuesday night is scheduled for 6:35 PM.







Carolina League Stories from July 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.